Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) PT Raised to $36.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KRC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NYSE KRC opened at $36.76 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $54.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 103.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

