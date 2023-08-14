JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $72.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.42.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on K

Kellogg Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of K stock opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.03 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.20.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 94.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $6,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,662,627.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $39,827,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellogg

(Get Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.