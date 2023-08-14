Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 58.com reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, May 12th. National Bankshares set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.91.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HL

Hecla Mining Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of HL stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.71 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.