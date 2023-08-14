Benchmark Raises Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $125.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.27. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $126.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $190.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ju Jin sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,413.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ju Jin sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,077 shares of company stock worth $1,138,167. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,607,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter worth $78,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter worth $1,969,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 12.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

