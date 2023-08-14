Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Shares of LAC opened at $18.31 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.6% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

