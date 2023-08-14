Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Oppenheimer

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashford in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. Ashford has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $19.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

