Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.52.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Roblox has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The business had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $446,947.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at $13,169,366.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $502,072.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,279,656.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,376,192 shares of company stock worth $52,165,650. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,071,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,903,000 after buying an additional 1,178,135 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 3.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,318,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,537,000 after buying an additional 292,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 23.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after buying an additional 1,535,510 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

