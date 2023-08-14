Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCNNF. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. It produces flowers, edibles, vaporizer cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.
