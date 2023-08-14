Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oceaneering International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OII

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Oceaneering International stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $597.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $103,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,795.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $85,713,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3,211.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,397 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,471.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,112,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $16,865,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 968,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after acquiring an additional 523,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.