Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $30.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SIX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of SIX opened at $22.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 2.16.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $443.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.25 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $156,807.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,104.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

