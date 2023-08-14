PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Price Target Raised to $18.00

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

PCT stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.