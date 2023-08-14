Guggenheim Raises New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target to $43.00

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Guggenheim from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

New York Times Stock Up 0.5 %

NYT stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.02. New York Times has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $45.30.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.56 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in New York Times by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Featured Stories

