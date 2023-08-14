Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Position Reduced by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,155 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Western Digital by 75.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $41.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.37. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WDC. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.39.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

