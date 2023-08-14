Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $3,495,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 166,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,032,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 406,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the period. 36.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RY. CIBC lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $94.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 53.61%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

