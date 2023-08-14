Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 655 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Argus initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

CCI stock opened at $104.41 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.19 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.69 and a 200 day moving average of $122.74.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

