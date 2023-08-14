Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,523 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $27.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $28.27.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

