Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in ANSYS by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,063 shares of company stock valued at $22,612,862. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.67.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $301.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

