Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 180 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 35.0% in the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 54.5% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 34,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $95.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.27. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.