Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 12,613.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,152 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kroger by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,114 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,418 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

Kroger Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $48.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.