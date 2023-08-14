Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.11% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 30.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $55.19 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $69.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASO shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.16.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,054.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

