Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $147.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.81 and its 200 day moving average is $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $156.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.