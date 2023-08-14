Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 541 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,290,000 after buying an additional 779,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,294,000 after buying an additional 24,256 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,765,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,382,000 after buying an additional 281,866 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $105.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $91.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $115.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.51%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

