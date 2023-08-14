Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 7,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 78.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,629 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,720 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $8,732,000.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $34.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

