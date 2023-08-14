Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,260 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,695 shares of company stock worth $5,154,051 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $35.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

