Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 336 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,174,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $147.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $170.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

