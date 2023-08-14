Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.7% during the first quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

