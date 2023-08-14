RFG Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,461,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,077,000 after purchasing an additional 545,292 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,809,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,735,000 after purchasing an additional 519,851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,283,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,284,000 after purchasing an additional 332,395 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,162,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,200,000 after purchasing an additional 324,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,000 after purchasing an additional 282,975 shares in the last quarter.

JHMM stock opened at $50.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.58. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $51.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2466 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

