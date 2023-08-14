Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.57.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $552.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.52. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $568.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.