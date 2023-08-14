Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,310,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $344.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.35 and a 12 month high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.11.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

