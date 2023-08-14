Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 143.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in VICI Properties by 44.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $30.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICI. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

