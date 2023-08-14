Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Toro were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Toro by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after buying an additional 1,154,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Toro by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,103,000 after buying an additional 50,034 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Toro by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,947,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Toro during the first quarter worth approximately $150,798,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Toro by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,705,000 after buying an additional 91,355 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTC. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. CL King began coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Toro Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TTC opened at $102.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a one year low of $80.44 and a one year high of $117.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.24.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $358,858.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

