SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.22% of SJW Group worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in SJW Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

SJW Group Stock Up 0.1 %

SJW opened at $69.20 on Monday. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.54.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. SJW Group had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Featured Articles

