Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.422 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 1.9 %
Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $27.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pinnacle Financial Partners
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- As Exxon Mobil Consolidates, Is A New Rally Bubbling Up?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.