Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.422 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $27.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

