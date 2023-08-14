Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 24.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 107.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.31.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -10.23%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.