Seplat Energy Plc (SEPL) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on August 30th

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Seplat Energy Stock Down 0.2 %
SEPL stock opened at GBX 128.25 ($1.64) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £754.67 million, a PE ratio of 917.86, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 125.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 113.05. Seplat Energy has a one year low of GBX 83.35 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 142.60 ($1.82).
About Seplat Energy
