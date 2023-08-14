Seplat Energy Plc (SEPL) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on August 30th

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Seplat Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

SEPL stock opened at GBX 128.25 ($1.64) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £754.67 million, a PE ratio of 917.86, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 125.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 113.05. Seplat Energy has a one year low of GBX 83.35 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 142.60 ($1.82).

Get Seplat Energy alerts:

About Seplat Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates through Oil and Gas segments. The Oil segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. Gas segment, produce and process the gas. It operates across seven blocks including oil and gas assets in the prolific Niger Delta region.

Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.