iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $70.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.70. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

