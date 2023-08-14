Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Spok has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Spok has a payout ratio of 131.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of SPOK opened at $14.29 on Monday. Spok has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $285.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Spok in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Spok by 62,887.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Spok by 77.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Spok by 54.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Spok from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

