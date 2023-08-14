Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 370 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.11% of The Ensign Group worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $98.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.84 and a 12-month high of $102.26.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $1,385,530.83. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 939,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,231,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $968,403.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 953,761 shares in the company, valued at $90,702,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $1,385,530.83. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 939,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,231,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,940 shares of company stock worth $3,637,907. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

