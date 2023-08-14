Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 25.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in AMETEK by 5.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 154,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AME. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $158.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.32. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.87 and a fifty-two week high of $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.16.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

