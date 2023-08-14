Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 863.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,377.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $19.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

