Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 376 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 10.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Southern by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $69.50 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,738,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

