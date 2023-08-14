Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,444,550,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $186,553.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,338 shares of company stock worth $4,736,430 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $296.18 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.58.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

