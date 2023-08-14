Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $238.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.65. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.40 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.