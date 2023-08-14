Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Down 0.8 %

WELL stock opened at $84.26 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $86.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.54.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

