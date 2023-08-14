Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 411 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.10% of SPS Commerce worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $169.62 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.71 and a twelve month high of $196.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.24. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.18 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

