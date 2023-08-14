Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.11% of Rambus worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $52.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $68.54.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. Rambus had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

