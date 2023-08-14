Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 795.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $49,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.