RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 9,411 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJUN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at $226,000.

BATS BJUN opened at $33.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

