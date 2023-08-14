Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $4,009,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 84,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,190,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,327,000 after acquiring an additional 85,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 353,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 31,349 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG opened at $33.13 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.45%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

