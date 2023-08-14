ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ON. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,056,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,056,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,501,689. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $94.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

